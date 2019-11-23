Cold front to drop Central Florida temperatures into the 40s ahead of Thanksgiving

article

While Central Florida has seen a few cooler mornings in the 50s and 60s over the past week, wake-up temperatures are forecast to drop into the 40s to kick off Thanksgiving week.

A cold front near New Orleans will make its way toward Florida late Saturday and into Sunday morning. Highs are expected to be around the upper 60s to low 70s on Sunday.

On Monday, however, get your jackets ready: forecasted lows are expected to be in the 40s all across Central Florida with a high of 70 later in the afternoon. Tuesday will see much of the same.

As for Thanksgiving Day, it's going to be beautiful.

"The big warm up comes mid-week, just in time for Thanksgiving Day," says Fox 35 meteorologist Brooks Tomlin when we will see a low of 61-degrees and a high of 80-degrees with lots of sunshine. Rain chances will be zero.

