Cold front to bring rain and storms, temperatures in the 40s to Central Florida

By FOX 35 News Staff
Updated 5:45AM
FOX 35 Orlando

Weather Forecast: January 10, 2023

FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Allison Gargaro has the forecast.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Today's high: 72 degrees
Tonight's low: 47 degrees

Main weather concerns:
It is a most cloudy start to your Tuesday with gradual clearing skies by this afternoon. Highs will reach the seasonal low-70s and winds out of the northwest. No rain is expected today.

BEACHES:
Waking up to patchy fog in southern Brevard County. Skies will begin to clear later today with highs in the upper-60s. The surf will reach 2' with a moderate rip current risk. Make sure to swim near an open lifeguard stand.

THEME PARKS:
We have a cloudy start at the theme parks this morning. Highs will be around 72 degrees this afternoon with clearing skies.

OUTLOOK:
High pressure will keep our weather calm and above seasonal through the middle of the week. Temperatures reach the upper-70s on Thursday, ahead of a cold front originating from the Pacific. This front will bring a rise in rain and storm chances on Friday. 

You can expect much cooler temperatures by the weekend, highs in the 50s and 60s with overnight lows in the 40s. Remember to depend on the FOX 35 Storm Team.