Cold front coming: How chilly will it get this weekend in Central Florida?

We have a warm start to the weekend across Central Florida ahead of an incoming cold front.

Mostly clear skies are expected with afternoon highs in the low-90s across the interior. Leesburg has a chance to tie a record today. The forecast high in Leesburg is 91 degrees, if it reaches 92 degrees, it would tie a record set back in 2018.

The big weather story this weekend is a cool front that will sweep across the region overnight. This front will remain mostly dry. There is a chance for a light shower or two around 7 p.m. in Orlando, and then again after midnight as the front sweeps through the area.

Once the front is well to our south, much cooler and drier air will fill in to east Central Florida. Afternoon highs on Sunday will be in the low-80s across the interior, and upper-70s in North Central Florida.

Overnight lows will dip into the 60s, a nice crisp start to your Monday morning. Stay hydrated and don't forget your sunscreen as you head out the door this weekend.

