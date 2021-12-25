Cocoa police need public's help searching for missing 74-year-old man

article

Cocoa police need the public's help to find a missing man.

Police said Ismael Soto, 74, was last seen at 9 a.m. on Temple Street on Christmas Day.

Investigators said Soto is a disabled veteran with medical conditions.

He is believed to be driving a 2008 dark gray Chevy Impala with a tag that read 59A-HES.

Anyone who might know the whereabouts of Soto is asked to call the Cocoa Police Department at 321-639-7620 (option 4) or dial 911 and reference a silver alert with Cocoa police.