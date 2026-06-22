Cocoa Beach police active investigation underway: What we know

The Brief The Cocoa Beach Police Department is investigating an active incident that drew a large law enforcement presence to the area of 625 North Atlantic Avenue on Monday morning. Officials announced around 10 a.m. that the situation was contained. Drivers are being strongly urged to avoid the immediate area to prevent traffic delays while detectives process the scene.



Authorities are conducting an active investigation regarding an incident Monday morning in Cocoa Beach.

The Cocoa Beach Police Department responded to the area of 625 North Atlantic Avenue, reporting around 10 a.m. on Monday, June 22, that the situation had been contained.

Multiple additional agencies, including Cocoa Beach Fire Rescue and the Rockledge Police Department, responded to a shopping plaza.

Police responded to an active scene in Cocoa Beach, June 22.

Traffic conditions, active investigation

What we know:

Residents and commuters traveling near North Atlantic Avenue can expect a heavy law enforcement footprint throughout the morning.

Where is the investigation?

Drivers are asked to avoid the area of 625 North Atlantic Avenue if possible to allow investigators room to safely clear the scene.

Photos: Multiple agencies on scene

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Police responded to an active scene in Cocoa Beach, June 22.

What we don't know:

Police did not release information regarding what prompted this response.

What's next:

FOX 35 has a crew traveling to the scene to gather more details. This breaking news story will be updated continuously as official information is made available by law enforcement.