Coast Guard searching for 3 people on sinking boat near Port Orange

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 38 mins ago
Port Orange
File Photo: Courtesy: U.S. Coast Guard

PORT ORANGE, Fla. - A search is underway for three people who were reportedly on a sinking boat on Saturday morning.

The U.S. Coast Guard says the people called 911 with Volusia County dispatch stating they were taking on water in their 26-ft Pathfinder boat. This happened around 6:30 a.m. about 10 miles east of Port Orange. 

Anyone with information is asked to call 904-714-7561. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 