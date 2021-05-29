Coast Guard searching for 3 people on sinking boat near Port Orange
PORT ORANGE, Fla. - A search is underway for three people who were reportedly on a sinking boat on Saturday morning.
The U.S. Coast Guard says the people called 911 with Volusia County dispatch stating they were taking on water in their 26-ft Pathfinder boat. This happened around 6:30 a.m. about 10 miles east of Port Orange.
Anyone with information is asked to call 904-714-7561.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
