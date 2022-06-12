Coast Guard holds change of command for husband, wife

article

A coast guard station in Oregon has a familiar face taking over the command post — the spouse of the current commander.

A change of command ceremony for a husband and wife was held on Friday, June 10 at Coast Guard Station Coos Bay in Coos Bay, Oregon. Master Chief Scott Slade is assuming command of the station from his wife, Chief Warrant Officer Beth Slade.

The change of command ceremony, according to the Coast Guard, is a time-honored military tradition that marks a transfer of total responsibility and authority from one individual to another. The ceremony is conducted to formally demonstrate the continuity of authority within a U.S. military command.

Master Chief Scott Slade said he’s ready for the challenge of manning the 45-person crew, but is a bit "intimidated."

"It’s so special to be taking over the crew from my wife," he said. "The expectation is high and the crew is ready. It’s amazing what Beth has done and built here. Sort of intimidating taking over after someone who is so squared away but I am so excited to see what the future has to offer."

"They are an amazing crew," said CWO Slade. "And this was probably the easiest change of command since we are both so familiar with everyone and they already know their new commanding officer. I’m glad to be handing off such a top-notch crew because I fully believe they are at their best right now."

Master Chief Scott Slade (left) and Chief Warrant Officer Beth Slade (right) stand outside of Coast Guard Station Coos Bay in Coos Bay, Oregon, after a change of command ceremony, June 10, 2022. Master Chief Slade relieved Chief Warrant Officer Slade Expand

CWO Slade is moving on to another station, Coast Guard Station Yaquina Bay, about 100 miles south.

Both Beth and Scott Slade enlisted in the Coast Guard nearly 25 years ago. Almost all of their time in the Coast Guard so far has been spent at units on either the Oregon or Washington Coast.

This story was reported from Detroit.