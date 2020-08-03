Clermont police investigate possible hate crime after noose-looking rope found outside business

article

The Clermont Police Department is investigating a possible hate crime after a noose-looking rope was found outside of a doctor's office.

Investigators say a rope tied like a noose was found hanging from a tree in front of the Painalgia Relief Center, located on Mohawk Road.

Employees told officials they did not know of anyone who would target the business for any reason.

But, they did say that the rope was not there when the business closed on Friday.

Clermont police said in a news release that investigators "will be working with our state and federal law enforcement partners to find those responsible."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Lieutenant Aaron Grassi at 352-536-8409 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.