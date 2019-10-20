Cleanup underway after Nestor moves across Florida

Nestor passed over the Florida Panhandle on Friday night through Saturday, bringing severe weather conditions to the Central Florida area.

The storm left quite a bit of damage behind. Residents in Polk County are reporting damage to homes, trees and debris on the ground.

During Nestor, video was taken on Interstate 4 (I-4) of debris flying into a driver's windshield. The National Weather Service confirmed that a EF-2 tornado touched down during Tropical Storm Nestor, blowing all sorts of debris across the interstate.

A tornado also ripped the roof off of a Polk County school. One-third of the roof is now completely gone.

At least 50 homes were damaged during Nestor. There has been no reports of serious injuries though.

Two tractor-trailers were also reportedly overturned due to severe weather conditions.

While Nestor did not directly pass over Central Florida, it still brought lots of rain to the area. Residents in Gotha had to deal with flooding because of the storm.

Nestor is now moving through the Georgia area, bringing heavy rain and strong wind gusts along with it.

