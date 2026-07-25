City of Orlando completes final phase of Lake Eola swan relocation, officials say

City of Orlando officials have completed the relocation of all captive swans from Downtown Lake Eola Park on Saturday.

The City of Orlando Families, Parks and Recreation Department announced that park rangers, animal handlers, and specialized staff safely relocated 42 swans, including Mute, Australian Black, Black-necked, Whooper, and Trumpeter species.

The birds were transported to a new sanctuary, where they have joined swans previously rehomed from the lake.

City officials noted that park visitors may still spot wild swans in the area, as non-captive birds naturally migrate through local urban waterways. The city expressed gratitude for the community's patience and support throughout the transition, emphasizing its ongoing commitment to the health and well-being of the birds.

The backstory:

The completed relocation follows months of development surrounding the iconic waterfowl:

Avian Flu Outbreak: The outbreak of avian influenza at Lake Eola that tragically resulted in the deaths of over two dozen swans. The losses prompted city officials and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) to conduct a comprehensive review of the captive swan management program.

Program Suspension & Major Renovations: In May, Orlando officials announced the official pause of the century-old swan program. In addition to health concerns, the decision was driven by upcoming construction associated with the $60 million Lake Eola Park Master Plan, which would create high-stress conditions for nesting birds.

Safe Rehoming Efforts: To ensure animal welfare standards were met, the city partnered with FWC-licensed facilities—including Travis Williams Exotic in Lake Butler—to rehome the flock in family units and reduce relocation stress.