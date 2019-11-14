Citrus County deputies find three girls originally reported missing

article

Three missing kids from Citrus County were found safe Thursday morning.

On Wednesday, deputies initially asked the public to help locate the three children, who were last seen in the afternoon. Authorities said they were searching for: 9-month old Kaylee Nance, 1-year-old Julia Nance, and 3-year-old Isabella Rose Tardi.

They said they were last seen on South Le Baron Drive in Homosassa, Florida. It’s possible they were with a 23-year-old woman from Brooksville. Deputies did not specify her relationship with the three children.

No other information was provided.