Church, building damaged in 'suspicious' fire in Orlando

Firefighters swarmed a church in Orlando early Friday after a fire tore through the building.

This happened at the 400 block of South Kirkman Road just before 3 a.m.

"Firefighters arrived on scene and saw heavy smoke coming from the print shop and initiated entrance. Once inside, they discovered a counter and some furniture was on fire," Orange County Fire Rescue said.

About 14 units responded to the scene. The Igreja Batista Atitude church and a barbershop next door suffered some smoke damage.

The fire is under control but crews are monitoring for any hot spots.

MORE NEWS: Man, 73, critical after hit and run in Poinciana

The barbershop owner tells FOX 35 News he's just glad everyone is safe.

"You can replace a building but you can't replace people," he said.

No injuries have been reported and it's not known how the fire started but it is considered suspicious.

The State Fire Marshal and the Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest Central Florida stories.