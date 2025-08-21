Christina Hollerbach announces bid for Sanford mayor in 2026

The Brief Christina Hollerbach has announced her intent to run for Sanford mayor in the 2026 election, with a formal campaign filing expected in November. She said her priorities include addressing infrastructure, flooding, and water quality while ensuring growth preserves the city’s character.



After more than 20 years shaping Hollerbach’s German Restaurants into a downtown Sanford landmark, Christina Hollerbach has stepped aside as CEO to launch a new venture dedicated to leadership, strategy and community impact.

Christina Hollerbach, a longtime Sanford resident and business leader, announced Thursday her intent to run for mayor in 2026.

A formal campaign filing is expected in November ahead of the August election.

What they're saying:

"For more than two decades, Sanford has been my home and my community," Hollerbach said in a statement. "I want to help protect what makes this city so special, while also tackling the areas where we know we can do better."

What we know:

Hollerbach said her priorities will include addressing water quality, infrastructure concerns and neighborhood flooding. She called for stronger leadership that is "transparent, responsive and accountable" and pledged to ensure residents feel their voices are heard.

She also stressed the importance of managing Sanford’s growth as more families and young professionals move into the city. "We need to make sure our growth strengthens that sense of community rather than diminishes it," she said.

Hollerbach said she is working with a campaign team and local leaders to shape her platform, which will be shared later this year.

"This is about building a future for Sanford that is sustainable, inclusive and intentional," Hollerbach said. "I’m excited to begin that work with our community."