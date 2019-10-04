Child reunited with mother after being found on doorstep at Orlando apartment complex

article

The Orlando Police Department says a toddler that was found on the doorstep of a unit at an Orlando apartment complex has been reunited with his mother.

According to a tweet by the department, the child, which appears to be about 2 to 3-years-old, was found around 4:45 a.m. Friday morning at the Nona Park Apartments on Dowden Rd.

"Toddler was sitting on porch wrapped in a blanket," the tweet read. Police say appears to be healthy, but is nonverbal.

Officers conducted a door to door search to attempt to find the parents. Just after 8:00 a.m., Orlando police tweeted that the grandmother of the child saw the news and called his mother and woke her up. The Department of Children and Families is on the scene.