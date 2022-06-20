Child hospitalized after being stabbed in chest by catfish, Pasco Fire Rescue says

article

A child has been rushed to the hospital as a trauma alert after being stabbed by a catfish in New Port Richey, fire rescue officials say.

Pasco County Fire Rescue posted on Twitter around 2 p.m. Monday, saying the child was apparently stabbed in the chest by a catfish.

While heading to the hospital with their mother, the child started to experience difficulty breathing, officials said.

Firefighters responded to the scene and listed the child as a trauma alert.

Just before 3 p.m., Pasco Fire Rescue provided an update saying the child was being airlifted to St. Joseph's Hospital in Tampa for treatment.

According to researchers at the University of Michigan, many types of catfish are venomous, with venom glands along with sharp, bony spines on the edges of their dorsal and pectoral fins.

"These spines can be locked into place when the catfish is threatened," researchers at the university wrote. "When a spine jabs a potential predator, the membrane surrounding the venom gland cells is torn, releasing venom into the wound."