Child dies after being found unresponsive in pool, deputies say

The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating after deputies said a child was found unresponsive in a swimming pool at home near Hunters Creek.

Deputies arrived at the home on Appomatox Drive just after 3 p.m. on Tuesday, assisted by Orange County Fire Rescue. The child was taken to a hospital by firefighters and was pronounced deceased. No other details were immediately released, but the death is being investigated as a possible drowning.

According to the Florida Department of Children and Families, the state loses more children under the age of 5 to drowning than any other state in the nation. There have been 23 child deaths due to drowning in 2022, as documented on the My Florida Families website.