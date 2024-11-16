Child dies after ATV crash in Melbourne, police say

One juvenile is dead after a crash in Melbourne on Friday, according to officials with the Melbourne Police Department.

Investigators were initially called to the area of Lakemont Road and Lakehill Road regarding an ATV crash.

Upon arrival, officers found one of the occupants suffering from life-threatening injuries. The victim was later transported to an area hospital where they died, according to a release.

Officials believe the driver of the ATV crashed following a turn, which pinned one of the occupants underneath it.

Drugs or alcohol are not believed to be a factor in the crash, according to officials.

The crash remains under investigation.