Chick-fil-A grilled filets, nuggets have dairy allergen due to supplier issue

Chick-fil-A said its grilled nuggets and grilled chicken filets have an undeclared dairy allergen due to a mishap at its supplier

The restaurant chain said a supplier notified the company that it "unintentionally added an undeclared dairy allergen in the recipe for our Grilled Filets and Grilled Nuggets."

"We took immediate steps to notify guests of this temporary issue," Chick-fil-A said in a statement. "We are actively working with the supplier so this doesn’t happen again and to ensure the allergen is removed."

A notice warning about the issue is posted on Chick-fil-A’s nutrition and allergens page on its website and mobile app. A separate notice warning consumers about the dairy allergen is also on the Grilled Nuggets page.

Chick-fil-A also sent signage to all restaurants to notify customers of the allergen. There are more than 2,400 locations in the U.S.

"We understand and take seriously the trust our Guests place in us to make sure their food is how they expect it, and we apologize for this situation," the company said in the statement. "Our priority is that our impacted Guests can enjoy these products again soon."

FILE - A Chick-fil-A restaurant is seen on July 5, 2022, in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that food allergies impact an estimated 8% of kids in the United States or roughly one in 13 children, calling it "a growing food safety and public health concern."

Eight foods or food groups account for the most serious allergic reactions in the U.S., which are milk, eggs, fish, crustacean shellfish, wheat, soy, peanuts, and tree nuts, according to the CDC.

The severity of allergic reactions to food can vary among individuals and can even change for one person over time. Not all reactions lead to anaphylaxis, a sudden and severe allergic reaction that may cause death, but over 40% of kids with food allergies in the U.S. required a visit to the emergency department, the agency says.

Kids With Food Allergies, a division of the nonprofit Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, alerted parents about the issue on its Facebook page and website this week.

"We understand how devastating it is to lose a food option," the group wrote in part.

Many commenters expressed concern about the unintended ingredient change, noting how it limited food options even more for those with dairy allergies.

"This is heartbreaking for my teenage son who is very limited on where he can actually order off a menu," one parent wrote.

"Every label. Every time. Even if it was safe yesterday. It might change today. This is a great reminder," another added.

This story was reported from Cincinnati.