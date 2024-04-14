Chicago mass shooting: New details released after child killed, 10 wounded on South Side

Chicago police released new details after a child was killed and 10 other people were wounded at a family gathering on the South Side Saturday night.

Officers responded to a Shotspotter alert in the 2000 block of West 52nd Street in the Back of the Yards neighborhood at 9:18 p.m. and found several victims with gunshot wounds.

A witness told police that they saw a black sedan pull up and someone inside fired multiple shots into the crowd before fleeing southbound on Damen Avenue.

A family was gathered for a birthday party outside when gunmen opened fire with assault rifles and handguns, according to a police report. There were 75 shell casings recovered from the scene, according to the report. The first officers at the scene began lifesaving measures, including applying tourniquets and chest seal bandages.

Police say a 9-year-old girl was shot in the head. She was transported to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition and pronounced dead shortly after.

Three other children were wounded by gunfire. A 1-year-old boy suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the abdomen and is in critical condition. An 8-year-old boy suffered two gunshot wounds to the abdomen and was also listed in critical condition. A 9-year-old boy suffered a graze wound to his hand and is in good condition.

RELATED: Deadly shooting disrupts family gathering on South Side: Child killed, several others wounded

Police say seven adults were wounded by gunfire. Their ages and injuries are as follows:

A 36-year-old woman was shot in the left side of her back and was transported to U of C Hospital in good condition.

A 38-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the left heel and was transported to U of C Hospital in good condition.

A 36-year-old male sustained a gunshot wound to the right bicep, tricep, and left side of the back and was transported to Christ Hospital in critical condition.

A 26-year-old woman sustained a gunshot wound to the right thigh and was transported to Christ Hospital in good condition.

A 40-year-old woman sustained a gunshot wound to the right leg and was transported to Mt Sinai Hospital in good condition.

A 30-year-old woman sustained a gunshot wound to the left forearm and was transported to U of C Hospital in good condition.

A 19-year-old woman sustained a gunshot wound to the left leg and was transported to U of C Hospital in good condition.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson issued a statement Sunday and announced available resources for the victims, their families and community members:

"Today, we mourn the loss of an 8-year-old girl whose life was tragically taken from her by gang violence. This heinous and cowardly act of wanton violence that leaves our city mourning children is beyond reprehensible and has no place in our communities.

"We are all allowed to be outraged today – a warm, spring day that I am sure this child would have been enjoying with family. I am praying for her loved ones and her community as they experience the unimaginable pain of losing a child.

"I am also praying for the recovery of the three children and seven adults who were injured in this horrific shooting. Our Mayor’s Office of Community Safety has been in contact with the Chicago Police Department, which is committed to identifying and apprehending the individuals responsible.

"The Community Safety Coordination Center has developed an initial response plan, which, among other resources, will consist of:

A mass canvassing event at 52nd and Damen and surrounding blocks on Monday, April 15, at 2 p.m. with the purpose of providing the community access to behavioral teams, victim services and case management

Financial support for the family of the child who passed away via the Emergency Supplemental Victim’s Fund program

Emergency Services Assistance Center, starting today, April 14

Victim services to other victims and families

Increased 9th District CPD presence at impacted schools

"As the CPD and our partners work through their investigation, the Back of the Yards community has the full support of our administration as they process and heal from this trauma," Johnson said.

Stephanie Coleman, 16th Ward alderman, also spoke out about the shooting, offering condolences and prayers to those affected.

"The Back of the Yards community is united in our grief, prayers, and collective mindset that we must continue to stand firm against these senseless acts of physical force.

"Violence is a citywide issue that continues to falsely characterize the true essence and intrinsic nature of our neighborhoods. This tragedy has left us all heartbroken and distressed. I am hopeful and confident that Superintendent Snelling and the Chicago Police Department will work tirelessly to apprehend the person or persons responsible for this cowardly crime.

"I want to send my heartfelt condolences to the family of this precious jewel and my prayers to every person injured," Coleman said.

Chicago police held a news conference with preliminary information late Saturday night. CPD Area 1 Deputy Chief Don Jerome said the shooting was likely gang-related.

No one is in custody. Area One Detectives are investigating the incident.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.