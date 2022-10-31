Chicago mass shooting: 3-year-old among 14 people shot on West Side

Three children were among 14 people wounded in a drive-by shooting on Chicago's West Side Monday night.

The shooting took place around 9:30 p.m. on Halloween night at the intersection of Polk Street and California Avenue.

According to Chicago Police Supt. David Brown, the shooting was caught on video and it appears a vehicle drove by and possibly two gunmen who were inside opened fire on a crowd of people.

The youngest victim was a 3-year-old boy who was shot in both legs and was transported to Stroger Hospital in serious condition. An 11-year-old girl and a 13-year-old boy were also seriously wounded in the shooting.

The other 11 victims are as follows:

A 56-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to the torso and is listed in serious condition at Mt. Sinai Hospital

A 31-year-old man was shot in the leg and was listed in good condition at Mt. Sinai Hospital

A female, whose age was unknown, suffered a gunshot wound to the torso was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital

A 37-year-old man was shot in the torso and is in critical condition at Stroger Hospital

A 51-year-old man was shot in the torso and was listed in serious condition at Stroger Hospital

A 35-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and was listed in good condition at Northwestern Memorial Hospital

A 48-year-old woman was shot in the leg and was listed in in good condition at Northwestern Memorial Hospital

A 48-year-old man was shot in the head and was listed in critical condition at Mt. Sinai Hospital

A 47-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and was listed in good condition at Loyola Hospital

A 40-year-old woman was shot in the leg and was listed in good condition at Loyola Hospital.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Additionally, a woman was struck by a vehicle as she was crossing traffic during the shooting.

"We know it’s a drive-by. We know it happened in just a few seconds," Brown said, adding that the shooter aimed randomly into the crowd, which consisted of some dressed in Halloween costumes. "We do not have any motive," he said.

Brown said there was a vigil and balloon release taking place at the time of the shooting.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.