Man arrested after Chicago ambulance stolen, police chase vehicle on I-55

A man was taken into custody Monday after leading police on a chase in a stolen Chicago ambulance.

Around 4:40 p.m., Chicago police say the Chicago Fire Department ambulance was parked on a South Side street in the 200 block of West Cermak Road when an unknown offender jumped in and took off.

The ambulance led police on a chase on southbound Interstate 55.

After riding on a rim for quite some time, the vehicle finally came to a stop around 6:30 p.m. near milepost 217. It appeared the man was going to surrender, but then took off. He ran down I-55 before being tackled by officers and taken into custody.

The northbound and southbound lanes of I-55 were shut down near milepost 217, state police said.

No further details were immediately available.