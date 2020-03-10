Chef and team serve food to those on stricken cruise ship in Oakland

Supplies had been running low on the Grand Princess cruise ship docked in Oakland.

But food relief is now being provided to the passengers who were stuck on board courtesy of World Central Kitchen.

Chef Jose Andres on Monday posted this high-speed video of volunteers setting up tables and preparing to feed passengers coming off the cruise ship.

Those who have to remain on board will be provided with fresh meals during their extended stay.

