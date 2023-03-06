Check your tickets! Florida Lottery says winning $186,000 ticket set to expire soon

A Fantasy 5 lottery ticket worth $186,000 is set to expire soon.

The winning numbers picked during the Sept. 16, 2022 drawing were 03 - 14 - 15 - 16 - 34.

The Florida Lottery said the winning ticket was purchased at a Publix store located at 6876 Collins Avenue in Miami Beach.

Officials are encouraging players to check their tickets, as the ticket remains unclaimed.

The winner has until midnight on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, to claim the ticket.

The ticket must be claimed at a Florida Lottery District Office.