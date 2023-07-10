Check out 7 highly ranked proposal destinations in Florida: study

Ready to tie the knot? Well, these highly ranked Florida locations are the perfect places to propose!

A recent survey done by Mixbook Photo Co., showed that seven destinations in Florida rank in the top 100 for best marriage proposal spots.

Mixbook came up with these rankings by conducting a survey of 3,000 singles to see where in the U.S. they would like to be proposed to.

Check out the list below to see where you could have your dream proposal!

Tampa Riverwalk - Tampa

This destination takes second place as its shimmery waters and dreamy atmosphere invites singles to propose.

This beautiful background would be great for photos of the newly engaged!

Cummer Museum and Gardens - Jacksonville

With enchanting gardens, and beautiful artwork, Cummer Museum and Gardens places fifth as a desirable proposal location.

This is the perfect place to have a fairytale proposal!

The Ancient Spanish Monastery - North Miami Beach

This ancient building ranks 15th as many may love the old architecture and artwork.

The Ancient Spanish Monastery gives couples an old-school experience with a beautiful environment to make the moment even more special.

Lake Eola Park - Orlando

With a breathtaking view of Downtown Orlando, Lake Eola serves as a great option for couples to become one.

Lake Eola landed in 28th place in the rankings.

The Venetian Pool - Miami

The Venetian Pool is a charming destination with plenty of spots to pop the question.

Between the waterfalls and cave-like grottos, there are several places to propose.

This location placed 36th in the survey.

Sunken Gardens - St. Petersburg

Does your partner love a tropical adventure? Then you have to check out the Sunken Gardens!

There are plenty of spots to have the best proposal you could ever imagine!

These gardens ranked in 73rd place.

Vizcaya Museum and Gardens - Miami

With built-in altars wherever you turn, what better place to propose than the Vizcaya Museum and Gardens!

This magical museum has one-of-a-kind architecture that will make your night even more special.

This venue took 82nd place in the rankings.