12 Charlie Kirk billboards coming to Brevard County, Melbourne mayor says

A dozen new Charlie Kirk billboards will be placed across Brevard County to honor the right-wing political activist, City of Melbourne Mayor Paul Alfrey says. The mayor is also proposing renaming a roadway in the city to honor Kirk.

Charlie Kirk billboards coming to Brevard

What we know:

Alfrey shared the news of the billboards in a post on his Facebook page Wednesday morning.

The mayor said more than a dozen billboards will be placed across Brevard County.

In the post, Alfrey praised his friend and local business owner AJ Hiers for the funding of the billboards to honor Kirk.

(Credit: City of Melbourne Mayor Paul Alfrey)

Alfrey says Hiers is also donating funds to cover the City of Melbourne's costs relating to the mayor's proposed road renaming for Kirk. Alfrey posted earlier this week on Facebook, saying he will bring an agenda item at the next City Council meeting to rename the stretch of Cypress Avenue, from Eau Gallie Boulevard to Orange Street, to Charlie Kirk Lane.

What we don't know:

The Melbourne mayor did not share any additional details related to the billboards, such as where they will be placed, how large they will be, how much they will cost and when they will be put up.

What's next:

FOX 35 News has reached out to the City of Melbourne and the Melbourne mayor for more information on the billboards, as well as local residents to gather their opinions.

What happened to Charlie Kirk?

The backstory:

Kirk was shot and killed as he addressed a large crowd at an outdoor debate last week at Utah Valley University.

Tyler Robinson, 22, was arrested in the "targeted attack" after a 33-hour manhunt. He is facing charges including aggravated murder, obstruction of justice and felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily harm.

On Tuesday, Utah County Attorney Jeff Green announced seven counts against Robinson. Prosecutors are weighing whether to pursue a capital murder charge, which could carry the death penalty or life in prison under Utah law.