Charges dropped against Florida sushi restaurant owners in alleged gift card scam

A Florida couple who owns a popular sushi restaurant is no longer facing charges in connection to a nationwide gift card scam targeting senior citizens.

What we know:

Florida couple Mei Dong and Dongdong Ye, owners of a sushi restaurant in Rockledge, are no longer facing criminal charges in a Wisconsin-based gift card scam.

Prosecutors dropped the case this week after previously accusing them of using gift cards tied to the scam of a 76-year-old man who lost thousands. The couple admits to using the cards but claims they were unaware of their fraudulent origins.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not publicly explained why charges were dismissed or if the original seller of the discounted gift cards has been identified or charged. It’s also unclear whether the investigation will continue in another direction or if other individuals may be implicated.

The backstory:

Investigators alleged that the elderly victim was tricked by a pop-up scam prompting him to buy $4,300 in gift cards and send a $10,000 wire transfer.

Police tracked some of the gift cards to purchases made at a Lowe’s on Florida’s Space Coast and connected the transactions to Dong and Ye through surveillance footage.