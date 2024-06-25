Certain Florida workers will get bonus day off for 4th of July weekend, per DeSantis

Nearly 100,000 state workers in Florida will get an extra day off for the upcoming 4th of July weekend.

In honor of the federal Independence Day holiday, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that state offices will be closed on Thursday, July 4 and Friday, July 5, resulting in a four-day weekend for employees of the Sunshine State.

"I am proud to reward our state employees," DeSantis said in a statement. " I hope our state employees use this additional time off to enjoy Florida’s Freedom Summer with their loved ones and celebrate America," he added.