Central Florida Zoo shares preliminary cause of death for Bandit the sloth

The Central Florida Zoo has released the preliminary cause of death for Bandit, one of 13 Sloth World sloths brought to the zoo in April.

"Findings confirm the primary causes of death as severe emaciation and effusions, which is an abnormal accumulation of fluid within the body, most commonly affecting areas such as the lungs or joints," the zoo said in a release.

Out of the 13 sloths brought to the zoo on April 24, he was believed to be in the most critical condition. "While he showed brief signs of progress, his health declined rapidly on April 29," the zoo said.

Since then, two other sloths have died: Habanero and Dumpling.

Richard Glover, CEO of the Central Florida Zoo, said it is unclear if any of the 10 remaining sloths will ultimately survive.

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