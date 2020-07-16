Central Florida parents struggle to choose back to school plan

article

The start of the new school year is weeks away for many districts in our area and parents and students are having to make tough decisions.

“My entire family is very worried about what the future of my education is going to look like the next two years,” student Zophia Kotola said.

Some school districts, like Orange, Volusia and Brevard Counties need to finalize their back-to-school plans.

Osceola and Seminole county school districts have a plan.

Parents in Osecola County chose on July 15 whether they wanted their children to learn virtually or in-person next school year. In Seminole County, parents have until July 24th to choose.

RELATED: Reopening schools: When Central Florida school districts plan to bring students back

Advertisement

“I have a senior at Titusville High School and she will not be returning to brick and mortar,” parent Leah Mallace said.

Some families said the decision to not send their children back to school for in-person teaching is easy.

“I mean, the people that I’ve talked to, usually they can understand where I’m coming from, and I understand where they’re coming from, but what I have been told is that you just have to make the decision of do you favor your education or your family’s life,” Kotola said.

RELATED: Central Florida school prepares outdoor classroom to prevent COVID-19 spread among students

On the other hand, there are parents who are ready to send their children back.

“I feel like my kids are safe to go back,” parent Leisa Covelli said. “I’m not worried about that at all. I feel like all the kids are safe to go back.”

Leisa Covelli’s two sons will be going back to school in Seminole County. She said she made this decision by closely watching the number of deaths in here area.

She said other parents have questioned her choice.

“I’m called selfish quite a bit,” Covelli said. “I’m called uncaring and unthoughtful and that I don’t care about teachers. I’m a former teacher. I taught before I had kids. I love teachers. I have the most respect for teachers. I know they’re put through a lot, but based on the facts and the data, I don’t think it supports the decision to not go back.”

Several of the school districts in our area that do have back-to-school plans have decided to push back the first day of class to give teachers more time to prepare. You can find more information on that here.