Central Florida man wins $5 million on lucky scratch-off ticket

A Central Florida man spent $20 on a scratch-off ticket – and won $5 million!

James Fuchs, 28, of Winter Haven, claimed a $5 million top prize from the 200X THE CASH Scratch-Off game. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $4,450,000.

Fuchs purchased his winning ticket from Discount Beverage, located at 304 U.S. Highway 17-92 North in Davenport.

The retailer will receive a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

An Ocala woman recently won $2 million on the 100X THE CASH scratch-off game just days before her 51st birthday.