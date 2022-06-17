Central Florida man spends $30, wins $1 million on lucky scratch-off ticket

article

A Central Florida man took $30 and turned it into $1 million after scoring a lucky scratch-off ticket!

Joshua Hudgins, 39, of Winter Garden, claimed a $1 million prize from the BILLION DOLLAR GOLD RUSH SUPREME scratch-Off game.

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $880,000.

Hudgins purchased his winning ticket from Wawa, located at 7940 West Irlo Bronson Highway in Kissimmee. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The $30 BILLION DOLLAR GOLD RUSH SUPREME game features four top prizes of $15 million. The game also features 24 prizes of $1 million.