Central Florida is home to the most haunted restaurant in America, spooky report says

Nestled in the heart of Central Florida is a restaurant so spooky, that its reputation has landed it the coveted title of "most haunted restaurant in America," according to a new report.

SmokyMountains.com compiled a list of the most haunted spots across the country by sifting through data including the most haunted locations, the most haunted houses and the most Halloween stores. While California was ranked as the top dog, a few Florida hot spots made the cut.

Introducing Ashley's of Rockledge, a family-owned bar and grill in Brevard County that has made its way onto a list of the most haunted spots in the U.S. alongside hotels, hospitals and cemeteries alike.

Over 800,000 search results are centered on the "mysterious hauntings" reported at Ashley's, the report said. Some ghost hunters even reportedly proclaim that ghosts live inside the building.

"The most popular tale is one about a ghost named Ethel Allen who allegedly still haunts this restaurant," according to SmokyMountains.com.

On TripAdvisor, several customers have even left bone-chilling reviews about their experiences at Ashley's.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Halloween decor at Ashley's of Rockledge in October 2022 (Photo: Ashley's of Rockledge)

"Our son took random pictures on his phone and one shows a child's head near our table!" one user wrote.

"I felt a hand brushing my leg under the table, I even looked under the table several times but did not see anything but my husband felt the same," said another.

"They have a resident ghost in the ladies bathroom, needless to say I waited until i got back to the motel," another customer wrote.

The Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre in Clearwater also made the list of most haunted locations, with over 500,000 search results.

"From orbs appearing on film to alarms randomly going off in the building, there is enough reason for suspicion," the report said.

