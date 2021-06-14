Central Florida homes damaged after Sunday storms bring heavy rain, strong winds

article

Some neighbors in Brevard County are busy cleaning up after storms on Sunday brought heavy rain and strong winds.

For example, at the Cocoa Bay Mobile Home community, storms toppled trees and tore apart roofs. There is damage to at least two homes on Cocoa Bay Boulevard as a result of straight-line winds.

Riley Cox told FOX 35 that she felt the thunderstorm pound on her mobile home Sunday as powerful winds knocked down trees and fences, saying "I look over at my neighbor's house and the roof is torn off and the fence is all torn up. Our trash cans were all scattered up."

The National Weather Service (NWS) said that wind gusts reached between 65 to 70 miles per hour on Sunday.

WEATHER ALERTS: Download the FOX 35 Storm Team Weather app for live radar, severe weather alerts, and daily forecast reports on your phone

The American Red Cross is providing emergency assistance to at least two people, three dogs, and a cat.

We want to remind you to download the FOX 35 Storm Team Weather App, which has several interactive features like custom severe weather alerts and a lightning tracker.

Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.