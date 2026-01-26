Central Florida farmers protect crops as prolonged freeze threatens region

The Brief Central Florida farmers are preparing for an unusually long stretch of freezing temperatures this weekend. Growers are using overnight irrigation to protect strawberries, blueberries and other crops from damage. The extended cold raises concerns about crop losses and increased labor during peak growing season.



As Central Florida braces for another surge of cold air this weekend, farmers across the region are taking steps to protect vulnerable crops from freezing temperatures that could last more than a week.

Forecasters say temperatures are expected to dip this week, with prolonged freezing conditions.

The backstory:

At Southern Hill Farms in Clermont, growers are preparing strawberry fields, along with blueberries and sunflowers, for what they describe as an unusually long cold stretch.

Farmers are using irrigation systems to spray water over crops when temperatures fall to 33 degrees or lower, a method that allows ice to form around plants and protect them from more severe damage.

While Central Florida farmers are accustomed to periodic cold snaps, they say an extended freeze lasting up to eight days is a rare and stressful challenge. Crews plan to run sprinklers overnight and remain on-site to monitor conditions as temperatures drop.

The prolonged cold has raised concerns about crop losses and increased labor demands, with farmers describing the situation as exhausting but necessary to preserve plants during peak growing season.

Wind chills in single digits and 10s

Forecasters say a significant wind chill event is possible Saturday night into Sunday, with single-digit and teens wind chills potentially extending into Central Florida. This could result in a damaging freeze across large portions of the state.

If the pattern develops as projected, enough cold air and moisture could be present to even produce snowflakes in parts of the Southeast, including Georgia, South Carolina and possibly Florida, though forecasters say the probability of snow or flurries in Florida remains low for now.

In Orlando, air temperatures have not fallen to 25 degrees or lower since December 2010. Similar readings were recorded in January 2002 and December 1989, with only rare occurrences before then.

Forecasters say there is a real possibility temperatures could approach or fall below that 25-degree mark on Sunday morning.

So even though Orlando may not see any snow flurries, the area can expect possible record-setting low temperatures.