Central Florida county launches new feature to see government spending

Seminole County has introduced a new tool to enhance transparency and accountability in local government spending.

Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller Grant Maloy has launched the "Open Checkbook" portal — an online resource that allows the public to easily track how tax dollars are being spent.

The website provides detailed financial data from the Seminole County Government, the Supervisor of Elections, and the Clerk of Court & Comptroller's office.

"Government takes a lot of our hard-earned money, and we should be able to easily see what our elected officials are spending it on,"Clerk Maloy said in a statement. "This tool empowers citizens with direct access to detailed financial data."

The Open Checkbook portal allows users to:

Search expenditures by funding source, vendor, or department

View detailed transaction data

Download spending information for further analysis

To access the portal, visit www.seminoleclerk.org and navigate to: Departments → Comptroller → Open Checkbook

