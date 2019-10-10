Central Florida could wake up to temperatures in the 60s this weekend

After days of heavy rainfall, localized flooding and dangerous driving conditions in East Central Florida, drier days are on the horizon.

A weak cold front sliding over the state will push some drier air into the area. So what does that mean for Central Florida?

Expect more sunshine on Friday, with lower humidity and cooler wake-up temperatures this weekend.

"86 degrees on Saturday, 86 on Sunday, wall to wall sunshine, and you will be waking up on both days in the cool and comfortable 60s," says Fox 35 meteorologist Kristin Giannas.

Daytona Beach set a new record on Wednesday, with 5.57” of accumulated rainfall. This shattered the old record of 1.73” set back in 1993.

So far this month, Daytona Beach picked up 9.38” of rain. This is nearly 8 inches above normal, according to climate records, making it the 9th wettest October on record.

Official observations collected at the Orlando International Airport indicate a deficit for the month of October, with just 0.51” of accumulated rainfall, which is 0.75” below normal.

