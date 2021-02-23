Central Florida church holding food giveaway for families in need

article

On Tuesday, a Central Florida church will offer a helping hand to families in need.

Central Church in Sanford has held a couple of drives during the pandemic. They say their first food giveaways in August and October were big successes and they want to keep the giving going.

They're giving away more than 1,000 pre-packed boxes of fresh food on Tuesday. Each box has 5-pounds of meat, veggies, dairy products, and fruit.

The drive-thru event is happening from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 3101 FL-46, Sanford. It is open to anyone on a first-come, first-serve basis.