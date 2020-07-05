Central Florida beachgoers enjoy 4th of July celebrations while trying to stay safe

Beachgoers in Volusia County enjoyed their Fourth of July while trying to stay safe.

Crowds stayed apart from each other as they soaked in the water and sun on Saturday.

Public health officials say that this holiday weekend is critical for people to social distance. They warned that otherwise, the risk of coronavirus infection could further spread.

A few beachgoers told FOX 35 Orlando that they are doing their best to be responsible, stating that they were "staying away from people. Wearing a mask everywhere we go. Avoiding parties, washing our hands."

MORE NEWS: Tracking Coronavirus: Cases surpass 190,000 after another record-topping daily increase

Advertisement

Beach patrol said that about 138 staff members were out in full force on Saturday.

Officers said that they will keep reminding visitors to social distance and avoid large groups as the weekend continues.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest coronavirus news.