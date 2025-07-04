Central Florida 4th of July events: What we know, how to attend
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Fourth of July holiday has officially kicked off, and there are myriad ways you can celebrate across Central Florida.
However, the FOX 35 Storm Team is continuing to monitor afternoon and evening storms which threaten to damper the celebrations.
Here's a look at some of the area's biggest events and how you can attend.
Celebrating 4th of July in Central Florida
Brevard County
July 4th Party Cruise
What: Guests can celebrate the Fourth of July aboard the Indian River Queen! The voyage will include dinner, a cash bar, beverages, live music and fireworks viewing.
When: 7-10:30 p.m. Friday, July 4
Where: 90 Delannoy Ave., Cocoa
Tickets: $49-$79
More info: Click here
Symphony Under the Stars
What: The Brevard Symphony Orchestra is performing under the stars at the Cocoa Riverfront Park. Food trucks and local restaurants will be open before the performance.
When: Concert at 8 p.m. followed by fireworks at 9:15 p.m. on Friday, July 4
Where: 401 Riveredge Blvd., Cocoa
Tickets: Free
More info: Click here
Flagler County
United Flagler 4th
What: This event kicks off with a parade followed by music and entertainment at the beach and fireworks to end the night.
When: 9 p.m. Friday, July 4
Where: Flagler Beach
Tickets: Free
More info: Click here
CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP
Lake County
Red, White & Boom
What: This event includes food trucks, live music, bounce houses and a fireworks show over Lake Minneola.
When: 5-9:30 p.m. Friday, July 4
Where: Waterfront Park at 330 3rd Street, Clermont
Tickets: Free
More info: Click here
Tavares July 4th Celebration
What: The City of Tavares is holding a Fourth of July parade along Main Street. The event will feature live music, community vendors, a family fun zone and fireworks in Wooton Park.
When: 4:45-9:30 p.m. Friday, July 4
Where: 100 E. Ruby St., Tavares
Tickets: Free
More info: Click here
Marion County
Patriotic Skies
What: Patriotic Skies is headlined by an exciting fireworks show and also includes local food trucks, live performances and a kids zone.
When: 6-10 p.m. Friday, July 4
Where: Tuscawilla Park, 800 NE Sanchez Ave.
Tickets: Free
More info: Click here
Orange County
Fireworks at the Fountain
What: This celebration has been an Orlando tradition for 48 years and is one of the largest fireworks displays the city has to offer. Attendees can expect live entertainment, local vendors, food, drinks and a performance from the Orlando Concert Band.
When: 4-10 p.m. Friday, July 4
Where: Lake Eola Park, 512 E. Washington St., Orlando
Tickets: Free
More info: Click here
Party in the Park
What: The City of Winter Garden is hosting a "spectacular" fireworks display over Lake Apopka and organizes activities for all ages.
When: 6-10 p.m. Friday, July 4
Where: Newton Park, 31 W. Garden Ave., Winter Garden
Tickets: Free
More info: Click here
Osceola County
Star Spangled Celebration at Margartitaville Resort Orlando
What: This event includes a fireworks spectacular, as well as a day filled with live music, a laser light show and LED street performers.
When: 4-11:30 p.m. Friday, July 4
Where: Promenade at Sunset Walk, 3251 Margaritaville Blvd., Kissimmee
Tickets: Free
More info: Click here
Monumental Fourth of July
What: The City of Kissimmee's annual celebration features live performances, food trucks, beverages, a kids zone and a grand fireworks display.
When: 7-9 p.m. Friday, July 4
Where: Kissimmee Lakefront Park, 69 Lakeview Drive, Kissimmee
Tickets: Free
More info: Click here
SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS
Seminole County
Star Spangled Sanford
What: This Independence Day celebration offers cirque-style street performers, food, drinks, homemade goods and local vendors, as well as a kids zone, playground and splash pad.
When: 7-10 p.m. Friday, July 4
Where: East Seminole Boulevard, Sanford
Tickets: Free
More info: Click here
Celebration of Freedom
What: The 27th annual Celebration of Freedom lights up the night sky with a fireworks finale and also features vendors, live entertainment and a kids zone.
When: 5-9:30 p.m. Friday, July 4
Where: Central Winds Park, 1000 Central Winds Drive, Winter Springs
Tickets: Free
More info: Click here
Courtesy: City of Orlando
Sumter County
All-American Celebration
What: The Villages is hosting a Fourth of July celebration in Brownwood Paddock Square. Guests can sample local flavors with special menus from supporting restaurants, as well as enjoy performances from stilt walkers and live bands.
When: 4-9 p.m. Friday, July 4
Where: 2705 W Torch Lake Drive, Wildwood
Tickets: Free
More info: Click here
4th of July at the theme parks
Central Florida's theme parks also host popular Fourth of July events for those with ticketed entrance. Here's a look at the lineup.
Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom
What: Walt Disney World celebrates the Fourth of July with special fireworks, entertainment and decorations across the parks. Disney’s "Celebrate America! A Fourth of July Concert in the Sky" will replace the usual "Happily Ever After" show.
When: 9:20 p.m. Friday, July 4
Where: Bay Lake, Florida
Tickets: Included with entrance to park
More info: Click here
Walt Disney World's EPCOT
What: Disney's EPCOT will also feature a special fireworks tag called "Heartbeat of Freedom" following the regular "Luminous: The Symphony of Us" show. Expect patriotic decorations, special treats, and DJ dance parties in various locations.
When: After 9 p.m. on Friday, July 4
Where: 200 Epcot Center Drive, Orlando
Tickets: Included with entrance to park
More info: Click here
"EPCOT Forever," the nighttime spectacular featuring fireworks, music and lighting effects over World Showcase Lagoon, returns July 1, 2021, to EPCOT at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The show highlights themes of innovation, expl
SeaWorld Orlando
What: Enjoy a fireworks and drone show spectacular on SeaWorld’s large central lake with inspiring music synced to beautiful fireworks in celebration of America.
When: 9 p.m. Friday, July 4
Where: 7007 Sea World Drive, Orlando
Tickets: Included with entrance to park
More info: Click here
LEGOLAND
What: Guests can enjoy extended park hours and a celebration that includes live entertainment and DJ dance parties and fireworks over Lake Eloise.
When: 9 p.m. Friday, July 4
Where: 1 Legoland Way, Winter Haven
Tickets: Included with entrance to park
More info: Click here
Busch Gardens
What: See a special extended patriotic firework finale choreographed to music at Busch Gardens as part of the "Summer Nights" event series.
When: Evening of Friday, July 4
Where: 10165 McKinley Drive, Tampa
Tickets: Included with entrance to park
More info: Click here
Island H2O Water Park
What: Guests can enjoy water slides after dark, themed bites and drinks, and prime viewing of the Sunset Walk fireworks from inside the park. Attendees can also look forward to foam parties under the stars, oversized lawn games and DJ entertainment,
When: 4-11 p.m. Friday, July 4
Tickets: Included with entrance to park
More info: Click here
Will it rain on the 4th of July? When and where?
The FOX 35 Storm Team has designated the Fourth of July as a Weather Impact Day due to the strong showers and storms expected across Central Florida.
These tropical downpours come from a newly designated Invest 92L system that the National Hurricane Center (NHC) is monitoring. The system has the potential to develop into a tropical or subtropical depression forming near the southeastern United States later today or over the weekend.
Multiple rounds and waves of showers and storms can be expected to impact any Fourth of July holiday plans outdoors. That being said, there will still be dry spots and short-lived breaks in the rain.
Isolated downpours will begin popping up around noon today. The chances of rain will peak at 70%, with the best chances of rain taking place from 3-9 p.m.
With the amount of tropical moisture in the atmosphere, heavy downpours can be expected. A lot of rain will fall over short periods of time.
For any fireworks plans, it will be a close call when it comes to the rain. The data continues to show the rain lightening up, especially close to 10-11 p.m. The later the time, the better chances of dry time.
The Source: This story was written based on information gathered from local event websites across Central Florida and from the FOX 35 Storm Team.