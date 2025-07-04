Central Florida 4th of July events: What we know, how to attend

The Brief Fourth of July events are taking place across Central Florida on Friday. Local events will include parades, fireworks shows, live music, food trucks and games. Afternoon and evening storms threaten to damper the celebrations.



The Fourth of July holiday has officially kicked off, and there are myriad ways you can celebrate across Central Florida.

However, the FOX 35 Storm Team is continuing to monitor afternoon and evening storms which threaten to damper the celebrations.

Here's a look at some of the area's biggest events and how you can attend.

Celebrating 4th of July in Central Florida

Brevard County

July 4th Party Cruise

What: Guests can celebrate the Fourth of July aboard the Indian River Queen! The voyage will include dinner, a cash bar, beverages, live music and fireworks viewing.

When: 7-10:30 p.m. Friday, July 4

Where: 90 Delannoy Ave., Cocoa

Tickets: $49-$79

More info: Click here

Symphony Under the Stars

What: The Brevard Symphony Orchestra is performing under the stars at the Cocoa Riverfront Park. Food trucks and local restaurants will be open before the performance.

When: Concert at 8 p.m. followed by fireworks at 9:15 p.m. on Friday, July 4

Where: 401 Riveredge Blvd., Cocoa

Tickets: Free

More info: Click here

Flagler County

United Flagler 4th

What: This event kicks off with a parade followed by music and entertainment at the beach and fireworks to end the night.

When: 9 p.m. Friday, July 4

Where: Flagler Beach

Tickets: Free

More info: Click here

Lake County

Red, White & Boom

What: This event includes food trucks, live music, bounce houses and a fireworks show over Lake Minneola.

When: 5-9:30 p.m. Friday, July 4

Where: Waterfront Park at 330 3rd Street, Clermont

Tickets: Free

More info: Click here

Tavares July 4th Celebration

What: The City of Tavares is holding a Fourth of July parade along Main Street. The event will feature live music, community vendors, a family fun zone and fireworks in Wooton Park.

When: 4:45-9:30 p.m. Friday, July 4

Where: 100 E. Ruby St., Tavares

Tickets: Free

More info: Click here

Marion County

Patriotic Skies

What: Patriotic Skies is headlined by an exciting fireworks show and also includes local food trucks, live performances and a kids zone.

When: 6-10 p.m. Friday, July 4

Where: Tuscawilla Park, 800 NE Sanchez Ave.

Tickets: Free

More info: Click here

Orange County

Fireworks at the Fountain

What: This celebration has been an Orlando tradition for 48 years and is one of the largest fireworks displays the city has to offer. Attendees can expect live entertainment, local vendors, food, drinks and a performance from the Orlando Concert Band.

When: 4-10 p.m. Friday, July 4

Where: Lake Eola Park, 512 E. Washington St., Orlando

Tickets: Free

More info: Click here

Party in the Park

What: The City of Winter Garden is hosting a "spectacular" fireworks display over Lake Apopka and organizes activities for all ages.

When: 6-10 p.m. Friday, July 4

Where: Newton Park, 31 W. Garden Ave., Winter Garden

Tickets: Free

More info: Click here

Osceola County

Star Spangled Celebration at Margartitaville Resort Orlando

What: This event includes a fireworks spectacular, as well as a day filled with live music, a laser light show and LED street performers.

When: 4-11:30 p.m. Friday, July 4

Where: Promenade at Sunset Walk, 3251 Margaritaville Blvd., Kissimmee

Tickets: Free

More info: Click here

Monumental Fourth of July

What: The City of Kissimmee's annual celebration features live performances, food trucks, beverages, a kids zone and a grand fireworks display.

When: 7-9 p.m. Friday, July 4

Where: Kissimmee Lakefront Park, 69 Lakeview Drive, Kissimmee

Tickets: Free

More info: Click here

Seminole County

Star Spangled Sanford

What: This Independence Day celebration offers cirque-style street performers, food, drinks, homemade goods and local vendors, as well as a kids zone, playground and splash pad.

When: 7-10 p.m. Friday, July 4

Where: East Seminole Boulevard, Sanford

Tickets: Free

More info: Click here

Celebration of Freedom

What: The 27th annual Celebration of Freedom lights up the night sky with a fireworks finale and also features vendors, live entertainment and a kids zone.

When: 5-9:30 p.m. Friday, July 4

Where: Central Winds Park, 1000 Central Winds Drive, Winter Springs

Tickets: Free

More info: Click here

Sumter County

All-American Celebration

What: The Villages is hosting a Fourth of July celebration in Brownwood Paddock Square. Guests can sample local flavors with special menus from supporting restaurants, as well as enjoy performances from stilt walkers and live bands.

When: 4-9 p.m. Friday, July 4

Where: 2705 W Torch Lake Drive, Wildwood

Tickets: Free

More info: Click here

4th of July at the theme parks

Central Florida's theme parks also host popular Fourth of July events for those with ticketed entrance. Here's a look at the lineup.

Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom

What: Walt Disney World celebrates the Fourth of July with special fireworks, entertainment and decorations across the parks. Disney’s "Celebrate America! A Fourth of July Concert in the Sky" will replace the usual "Happily Ever After" show.

When: 9:20 p.m. Friday, July 4

Where: Bay Lake, Florida

Tickets: Included with entrance to park

More info: Click here

Walt Disney World's EPCOT

What: Disney's EPCOT will also feature a special fireworks tag called "Heartbeat of Freedom" following the regular "Luminous: The Symphony of Us" show. Expect patriotic decorations, special treats, and DJ dance parties in various locations.

When: After 9 p.m. on Friday, July 4

Where: 200 Epcot Center Drive, Orlando

Tickets: Included with entrance to park

More info: Click here

SeaWorld Orlando

What: Enjoy a fireworks and drone show spectacular on SeaWorld’s large central lake with inspiring music synced to beautiful fireworks in celebration of America.

When: 9 p.m. Friday, July 4

Where: 7007 Sea World Drive, Orlando

Tickets: Included with entrance to park

More info: Click here

LEGOLAND

What: Guests can enjoy extended park hours and a celebration that includes live entertainment and DJ dance parties and fireworks over Lake Eloise.

When: 9 p.m. Friday, July 4

Where: 1 Legoland Way, Winter Haven

Tickets: Included with entrance to park

More info: Click here

Busch Gardens

What: See a special extended patriotic firework finale choreographed to music at Busch Gardens as part of the "Summer Nights" event series.

When: Evening of Friday, July 4

Where: 10165 McKinley Drive, Tampa

Tickets: Included with entrance to park

More info: Click here

Island H2O Water Park

What: Guests can enjoy water slides after dark, themed bites and drinks, and prime viewing of the Sunset Walk fireworks from inside the park. Attendees can also look forward to foam parties under the stars, oversized lawn games and DJ entertainment,

When: 4-11 p.m. Friday, July 4

Tickets: Included with entrance to park

More info: Click here

Will it rain on the 4th of July? When and where?

The FOX 35 Storm Team has designated the Fourth of July as a Weather Impact Day due to the strong showers and storms expected across Central Florida.

These tropical downpours come from a newly designated Invest 92L system that the National Hurricane Center (NHC) is monitoring. The system has the potential to develop into a tropical or subtropical depression forming near the southeastern United States later today or over the weekend.

Multiple rounds and waves of showers and storms can be expected to impact any Fourth of July holiday plans outdoors. That being said, there will still be dry spots and short-lived breaks in the rain.

Isolated downpours will begin popping up around noon today. The chances of rain will peak at 70%, with the best chances of rain taking place from 3-9 p.m.

With the amount of tropical moisture in the atmosphere, heavy downpours can be expected. A lot of rain will fall over short periods of time.

For any fireworks plans, it will be a close call when it comes to the rain. The data continues to show the rain lightening up, especially close to 10-11 p.m. The later the time, the better chances of dry time.