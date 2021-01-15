Central Florida sheriff says deputies preparing for possible protests

Central Florida sheriff's offices said they do not anticipate any local violence in connection with the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden, but they are taking no chances.

"We have not received any intel that we're going to have any civil unrest here in our immediate area. We're working with the surrounding counties and local municipalities to make sure we're all on the same page," said Osceola County Sheriff Marco Lopez. "We are going to beef-up our patrol measures and security to make sure in case something does happen we have enough law enforcement officers on the ground to contain any civil unrest as quickly as possible."

RELATED: DeSantis activates National Guard in response to reports of possible protests

Lopez said they had also responded to Tallahassee’s request for help.

"We're going to send 12 deputies, an emergency response unit. Two men per-car in patrol cars to go up and support in case anything does happen up there."

Advertisement

Lopez said protesters can make their voices heard, but they should not cross the line.

"We're all about peaceful protest. That's your constitutional right. We just want to make sure it's peaceful and within the law. When you start breaking windows and damaging property you become a criminal. We'll have to take action and affect arrests."

RELATED: State agencies brace for potential protests at Florida Capitol this weekend

Orange and Volusia counties also said they are ready in case there's any violent protests in the weeks ahead.

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.