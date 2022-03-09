Cell tower contractor injured after 120-foot fall inside water tower

article

A cell tower contractor was atop the Hammock Water Tower when he fell approximately 120 feet, according to authorities in Flagler County. The incident happened on Tuesday evening.

Flagler County Fire Rescue Technical Rescue Team responded, and the man was transported by ambulance to Halifax Health in Daytona Beach, as a trauma alert. Flagler County’s FireFlight helicopter was grounded due to inclement weather.

His current condition is unknown.

"Crews worked in such an efficient, quick, and calm manner," said Battalion Chief Brady Barry, who was on the scene. "The rescue operation ran smoothly with clear communication amongst the crews."

The technical rescue team is in place for complex rescues.

