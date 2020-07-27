Celebration man accused of killing family pens letter from jail blaming wife for deaths

article

A Florida man accused of killing his wife and children claims that his spouse was responsible for the deaths.

In a letter Anthony Todt wrote to his father, addressed June 19, 2020, he explained that his wife sedated their children with medication mixed into a dessert, then she fatally stabbed and suffocated each one in their sleep before taking her own life.

"I have recently been released off of 'suicide watch,' as I was placed due to the circumstances, horrific as they were in December 2019, that the media and Sheriff's Department here are making me out to the next 'Butcher of Baghdad,'" Todt wrote to his father, Robert.

According to investigators with the Osceola County Sheriff's Office, 44-year-old Todt had previously confessed to killing his 42-year-old wife, Megan, and their three children: Alek, 13; Tyler, 11; and Zoe, 4. He also allegedly killed the family dog, Breezy, detectives say. They had been dead for at least two weeks when the bodies were found.

"My wife and my children were and still are everything to me. I love my wife, still, very deeply, and it will be the hardest thing to sit there and tell everyone that was her that did this when I was not home, and then she committed suicide in front of me."

Todt is facing first-degree murder charges in their deaths.