Casselberry woman warns residents about coyotes after cat was killed

A Casselberry woman is warning other residents to be on the lookout for coyotes.

Angela Highland, who lives in the Seminola area, says she saw her cat running from a coyote, later finding the cat dead in her neighbor's yard.

"I saw my black cat shoot across the backyard, and I saw what I quickly thought was a dog run after him," she said.

Now, Highland said she's keeping her other pets inside.

She says she thinks a new development close to her home may be pushing coyotes into residential areas.

"I heard a lot of land clearing, trees being cut down, so I think maybe that flushed them out from wherever they're living," Highland said.