Cars not allowed on Volusia County beaches this weekend

Cars will not be allowed on Volusia County beaches Saturday and Sunday in hopes that it will bring fewer people out.

Cars will not be allowed on New Smyrna Beach Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

All other Volusia County beaches will not allow cars on Saturday and Sunday.

The county is hoping that it will create smaller crowds and give people more room to separate.

Volusia County says people on the beach started to follow recommendations from Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday after they saw people were not complying earlier in the week.

Beachgoers must be in groups less than 10 people and be at least six feet apart.

However, people started online petitions to close Florida beaches because they're worried about the spread of the coronavirus.

"You’re still in common areas congregating. You’re still picking up germs from each other as much as you're out there," said Christi O’Sullivan, who started a petition. "I think that we go into the weekend and we have another packed beach that’s just more sharing of germs."

Volusia County says they have no plans to close the beaches right now.

"This is one of the few places you could go," Volusia County Chair Ed Kelley said. "Fresh air, a nice breeze, sunshine and come out and enjoy it."

However, Congressman Michael Waltz says that closing beaches aren't out of the question.

"I think the first step is they’re limiting driving, and if we have to, then they should just close the beaches altogether," Waltz said.