Carnival unveils expanded beachfront, new amenities at Half Moon Cay destination

The Brief Carnival has unveiled major upgrades to its private island resort, RelaxAway, Half Moon Cay. A new pier allows larger ships to visit the island. New dining, beach and transportation amenities are now available for guests.



Carnival Cruise Line has completed a series of upgrades at its exclusive Bahamian destination, RelaxAway, Half Moon Cay, including an expanded beachfront, new dining venues and infrastructure improvements designed to accommodate more visitors.

What's New:

The cruise line announced Monday that guests visiting the private island will now have access to additional complimentary beach amenities. Among the new and upgraded food and beverage options are five venues offering offer a mix of buffet-style dining, island-inspired meals and beachfront beverage service.

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A newly constructed pier now allows cruise ships to dock directly at the destination, improving access for passengers and enabling Carnival's larger Excel-class ships to visit the island for the first time.

Carnival Cruise Line's RelaxAway, Half Moon Cay [Credit: Carnival Cruise Line]

Carnival also introduced a new island-wide tram system intended to improve transportation and accessibility for guests. Visitors who prefer to explore on foot can use the new Papaya Pathway, a scenic walking route connecting various parts of the island.

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Additional enhancements are planned for the island's south side, the cruise line said.

"RelaxAway, Half Moon Cay’s natural beauty has always made it a favorite for our guests, and with the new pier, more ships can now easily access this incredible destination," Carnival Cruise Line President Christine Duffy said in a statement. "We’re excited that more guests than ever will be able to experience the stunning beachfront and turquoise waters."

According to the cruise line, 22 ships in its fleet currently include calls to RelaxAway, Half Moon Cay on select itineraries, expanding access for passengers sailing from ports across the United States.