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Carnival ship rescues 9 from disabled boat near Sebastian Inlet, cruise line says

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Published  May 17, 2026 7:46pm EDT
Central Florida News
FOX 35 Orlando
article

(Distressed boat near Sebastian Inlet. Photo via Tonia Badura video)

The Brief

    • Nine people were rescued from a distressed vessel on Saturday, according to cruise officials. 
    • The individuals later disembarked the ship in The Bahamas.

SEBASTIAN INLET, Fla. - Nine people were rescued from a distressed vessel by Carnival Mardi Gras on Saturday, according to cruise line officials. 

The rescue happened off the coast of Sebastian Inlet when the ship's crew noticed the boat displaying a distress flag.

Cruise officials notified the U.S. Coast Guard before bringing all 9 occupants of the boat aboard the ship.

The nine individuals remained aboard the ship until it arrived in the Bahamas on Sunday, where they disembarked to local officials. 

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