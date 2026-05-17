Carnival ship rescues 9 from disabled boat near Sebastian Inlet, cruise line says
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SEBASTIAN INLET, Fla. - Nine people were rescued from a distressed vessel by Carnival Mardi Gras on Saturday, according to cruise line officials.
The rescue happened off the coast of Sebastian Inlet when the ship's crew noticed the boat displaying a distress flag.
Cruise officials notified the U.S. Coast Guard before bringing all 9 occupants of the boat aboard the ship.
The nine individuals remained aboard the ship until it arrived in the Bahamas on Sunday, where they disembarked to local officials.