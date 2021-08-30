Cargo ship anchored in San Francisco Bay after crew members test positive for COVID

Several crew members were removed from a cargo ship and transported to San Francisco hospitals Monday afternoon after a number of them tested positive for COVID, officials confirmed.

Authorities said there were a total of 21 crew members on board the Global Striker, a bulk carrier ship, and 19 of them got back positive test results Saturday night. Some of them were symptomatic.

The San Francisco Fire Department used one of its boats Monday to go out and get the infected crew members. They were brought to Pier 26 where they received a medical evaluation.

Fire officials said six of them, who tested positive for COVID, requested medical attention and were transported to three hospitals in the city with mild flu-like COVID symptoms.

Keep up with the news by downloading KTVU's news app and subscribing to our newsletter

The ship arrived in the Bay Area on Friday.

Advertisement

The remaining crew members will quarantine on the Global Striker, anchored just south of the Bay Bridge. The ship is Japanese owned and managed by South Korea.