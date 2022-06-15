Expand / Collapse search

2 Orlando resorts hosting career fair hiring event

By FOX 35 News Staff
Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. - Two Orlando resorts are hosting a career fair located just minutes from Walt Disney World.

Caribe Royale Orlando resort and Buena Vista suites are gathering to host a huge career fair on June 30. Both resorts are filling positions for roles in culinary, engineering, F&B, front office, and housekeeping. Management and Supervisory opportunities are available as well, additionally offering hiring bonuses for key positions. 

What you need to know:

  • Location: Buena Vista Suites (8203 World Center Drive).
  • When: Thursday, June 30, 2022, 11AM - 5PM.
  • Contact: Allied Global Marketing at CRO@AlliedGlobalMarketing.com.

For more information and online application, visit cariberoyale.com/career-fair.