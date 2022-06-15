2 Orlando resorts hosting career fair hiring event

article

Two Orlando resorts are hosting a career fair located just minutes from Walt Disney World.

Caribe Royale Orlando resort and Buena Vista suites are gathering to host a huge career fair on June 30. Both resorts are filling positions for roles in culinary, engineering, F&B, front office, and housekeeping. Management and Supervisory opportunities are available as well, additionally offering hiring bonuses for key positions.

What you need to know:

Location: Buena Vista Suites (8203 World Center Drive).

When: Thursday, June 30, 2022, 11AM - 5PM.

Contact: Allied Global Marketing at CRO@AlliedGlobalMarketing.com

For more information and online application, visit cariberoyale.com/career-fair.