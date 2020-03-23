Caravan of teachers drive through neighborhoods greeting students

article

A car convoy made some noise through a few Orange County neighborhoods Monday.

Behind the wheels were teachers from Lake Silver Elementary School.

Their vehicles were decked out in signs as they hit the road to see their students.

“One of our teachers had seen this on the news a week ago or whatever. She reached out and was like, 'Let’s do this and do a Tiger convoy,' because we're the Tigers and let our kids know that we’re here and we're here to support them,” said Lake Silver Principal Alyson Muse.

More than a dozen cars were in the caravan.

The teachers haven’t seen their students since spring break began and will be instructing the kids online for at least the next few weeks.

“I think all of us teachers really needed it as much as the kids needed it. We always say, 'who misses who more?' We miss each other so much. It was really refreshing and something we all needed,” said Kiersten Wilson, a first-grade teacher at the school.



“They see everything. They know what’s going on so just seeing their teachers who they see every day in a positive spirit happy to see them, I think is a positive thing for them to see,” said fifth-grade teacher Diana Mitchell.

The students were waiting in their yards with signs of their own.

They waved and cheered as their teachers passed by.

“We’ve been excited since 11 a.m. when they sent the email. I think we’ve missed the teachers very much,” said parent Rachel Smith.

Other schools held teacher caravans over the weekend.

More are likely to follow.