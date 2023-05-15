Car crashes into garage in Pine Hills
A car slammed into the garage of a Pine Hills home overnight. FOX 35 News spoke with the residents of the home who said the driver crashed into the home at 2 a.m. Monday. No one was hurt.
We are working to learn what led to the crash and if any charges will be filed.